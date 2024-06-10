Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC lessened its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,158 shares during the period. Stratasys accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 451,312.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 72,210 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 41.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 96.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 58,990 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 871,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.32. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

