StockNews.com Upgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,376 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $123,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.