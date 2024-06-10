StockNews.com Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

