StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. Perficient has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Perficient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Perficient by 10.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

