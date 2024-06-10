StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.94) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

