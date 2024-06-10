StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,792,000 after acquiring an additional 414,666 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,326,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,588,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

