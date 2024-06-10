Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CAO Sells $112,200.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sarah Barkema also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 2.6 %

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.82. 2,192,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,152. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $459.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 138.6% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,994,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 576.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stitch Fix

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.