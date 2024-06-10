Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CAO Sells $112,200.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sarah Barkema also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64.
Stitch Fix Trading Up 2.6 %
Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.82. 2,192,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,152. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $459.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
