Stifel Nicolaus Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,325.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.8 %

TDG stock opened at $1,310.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $794.72 and a one year high of $1,369.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,275.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 29,198 shares worth $36,415,346. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

