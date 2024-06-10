STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.92 and its 200 day moving average is $219.28. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

