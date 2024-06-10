Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 10,888.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 65,636 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $8,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 825,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

