Status (SNT) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Status has a market capitalization of $128.93 million and $2.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,685.03 or 1.00050229 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012326 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00093430 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03342873 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $1,066,142.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

