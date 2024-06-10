State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,004 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $503,641,000 after acquiring an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $122.03. The stock had a trading volume of 486,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.34 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Read Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.