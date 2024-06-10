State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $40.21 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,926 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $40,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,746,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.88. 763,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,254. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.