State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $37.59 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in RTX were worth $37,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 90,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 315.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in RTX by 21.7% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,563,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,561,000 after buying an additional 278,889 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after buying an additional 1,682,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 41.4% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.12. 1,041,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.27.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

