State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $36.10 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $36,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 800,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,120. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

