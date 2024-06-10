State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 9,300 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $30,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $572.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.61. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.