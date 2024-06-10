State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 5,990 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $34,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $170.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.10. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.42.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

