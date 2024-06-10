SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Lessened by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,960 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of SS&C Technologies worth $48,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $61.74. 443,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.37.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

