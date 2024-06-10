Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.49. Approximately 19,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 413,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, research analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

