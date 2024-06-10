Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $62.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.17.
SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Spire Trading Down 0.6 %
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spire Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.26%.
Insider Activity at Spire
In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
