SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

XHB traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $111.96. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.