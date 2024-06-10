SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.3% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 110.3% during the third quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.31. 1,380,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.56. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.