S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $426.47. The stock had a trading volume of 162,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,388. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.62.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.