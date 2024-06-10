Sollinda Capital Management LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,087. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.20.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.