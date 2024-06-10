Sollinda Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.4% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LOW traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.67. 1,602,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.47. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

