Sollinda Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 60,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,267,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,115,047. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.