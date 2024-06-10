Sollinda Capital Management LLC Invests $649,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.07. The stock had a trading volume of 781,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,169. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.11.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

