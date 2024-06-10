Sollinda Capital Management LLC Invests $27.23 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 185,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,231,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.7% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.15. The stock had a trading volume of 828,662 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.90. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

