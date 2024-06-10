Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,615 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $345,621,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.31. The stock had a trading volume of 547,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average is $175.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

