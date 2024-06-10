Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $577,800,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after buying an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after buying an additional 2,162,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 159.3% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,160,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,058,000 after buying an additional 1,941,725 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.16. 4,536,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,571. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.29.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

