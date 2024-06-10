Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 395,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

