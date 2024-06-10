Sollinda Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,000 Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Separately, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TECS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,699,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECS was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

