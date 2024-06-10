SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

