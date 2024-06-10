Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives $11.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Snap One by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Snap One by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap One by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap One by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $821.23 million, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Snap One has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $246.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

