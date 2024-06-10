Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives $11.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Snap One by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Snap One by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap One by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap One by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $821.23 million, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Snap One has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $246.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

