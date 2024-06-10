Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $52.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $38,388,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 80.3% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 569,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 253,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.