SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Truist Financial

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $128.14 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

