Sirios Capital Management L P Invests $9.49 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for 1.9% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 580.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 66,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 56,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 over the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.40. 1,187,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $156.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

