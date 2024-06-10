Sirios Capital Management L P Cuts Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,030 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in agilon health were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in agilon health by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in agilon health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 667,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after buying an additional 70,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in agilon health by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

AGL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,353. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

