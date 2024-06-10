Sirios Capital Management L P Buys Shares of 87,416 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Ingersoll Rand makes up about 1.4% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

