Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,338,000 after buying an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $166.94.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

