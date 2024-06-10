Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Silicom in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Silicom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silicom

Silicom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Silicom has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,432,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 79,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.