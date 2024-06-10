Shopify (TSE:SHO) Cut to Hold at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
SHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Shopify Stock Performance
