Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SXT opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.78. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037 shares of company stock worth $153,245 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 182.3% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 280,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 180,933 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $736,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

