SelfKey One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.44 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $36.79 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based identity management platform that allows users to create and manage their digital identities in a secure and self-sovereign manner. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses a native utility token called KEY to enable various features and services within the ecosystem. Users can create their own digital identities using SelfKey’s identity wallet and use them to securely and easily access various online services and platforms. The KEY token is used to pay for services within the SelfKey ecosystem, such as identity verification and document attestation. SelfKey aims to provide a secure and decentralized solution for managing digital identities, empowering users to take control of their personal data and privacy. The use of blockchain technology and a native utility token enables secure and self-sovereign control over digital identities, while incentivizing network participants to perform important tasks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

