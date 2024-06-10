Scotiabank Cuts Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $21.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

BMEA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered Biomea Fusion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.35. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 369,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 70.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 233,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 125.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

