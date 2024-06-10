Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Visionary Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,003,000 after purchasing an additional 341,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.46. 911,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.