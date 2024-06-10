Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $9.51

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.27. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 43,336 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRRK. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $728.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $178,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.