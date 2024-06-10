Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0030 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $5.29 million and $606.35 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.48 or 0.05284872 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00046734 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,779,141,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,758,745,375 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.