Sage Rock Capital Management LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP cut its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry makes up about 1.3% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
KFY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.78. 150,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,615. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
