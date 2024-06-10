Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $80,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,523,000 after buying an additional 692,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after buying an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,807,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,433,000 after buying an additional 198,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,002,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,467,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,583,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.12. 510,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

